Panic selling gripped global markets on Monday, as US President Donald Trump refused to budge on his swingeing tariffs despite China retaliating and global recession warnings growing louder.

Countries across the world have been scrambling to blunt the edge of the new US tariffs, but Beijing signalled it was taking the levies head on, escalating the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

Trump doubled down on his demand to slash deficits with the US' trading partners, saying he would not cut any deals unless that was resolved.

"Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something," Trump said on Sunday.

He told reporters aboard Air Force One that world leaders are "dying to make a deal."

Trump announced last week a baseline 10-percent import tariff on goods coming into the United States and higher rates for many countries including allies the European Union, Japan and Taiwan.

Most countries have stopped short of retaliating, but China announced on Friday — after Asian markets closed — retaliatory tariffs of 34 percent on all US goods from April 10.

"(This) is blunt-force economic warfare," said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

"The market's telling you in plain language: global demand is vanishing, and a global recession is on the cards and coming on fast," Innes said.

Markets plummet

Trillions of dollars have been wiped off stocks worldwide, and on Monday Asian equities took an even heavier hammering as investors moved to safer assets.

In Japan, the Nikkei was off an eye-watering 6.5 percent, falling almost eight percent in early trade.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng plunged almost 10 percent and the Shanghai Composite more than four percent.

Taiwan's main index — like in Hong Kong and Shanghai closed on Friday — plummeted almost 10 percent and Singapore 8.5 percent.

Futures contracts for the New York Stock Exchange's main boards were sharply down Sunday, suggesting more pain for battered Wall Street stocks when markets open Monday.

US oil dropped below $60 a barrel for the first time since April 2021 on worries of a global recession.

'Deals and alliances’