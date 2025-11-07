A blast injured at least 54 people at a mosque in a school complex in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta on Friday, local police chief Asep Edi Suheri said, without disclosing the cause of the explosion.



"The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected. Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged," Asep told reporters.

The cause of the explosion was being investigated, the police official said in a televised press conference.

However, initial inspections suggest investigators are considering several possibilities, including an electrical short circuit, a malfunctioning electronic device, or a homemade explosive.

The explosions occurred in North Jakarta's State Senior High School 72 (SMA Negeri 72) around 12:30 pm (0530GMT), the Jakarta Globe reported, citing police.

Related TRT World - Bomb blast at Pakistan seminary kills top cleric, 4 others

Local media showed footage of a special police unit standing by at the school.

Media outlets reported injuries to several people, with varying numbers, and said some had been taken to hospital.