Yemen’s Houthi group said that they had launched a hypersonic ballistic missile targeting Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, warning international airlines that the Israeli airport is “unsafe for civilian aviation.”

In a televised statement, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, stated that the missile successfully struck its intended target, adding that another "vital target" in the coastal city of Ashkelon was also hit.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli authorities suspended all flights at Ben Gurion Airport after a missile launched from Yemen struck near the facility.

Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom, reported that “several people sustained minor injuries due to a missile falling near Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport,” without providing further details.

Israeli media said that six international airlines suspended their flights to Tel Aviv following the Houthi attack.

According to Israeli Channel 13, Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Air India, ITA Airways, and Air Europa cancelled scheduled flights to Tel Aviv.

An Air India flight en route to Israel turned back to New Delhi while flying over Jordan, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Meanwhile, a British Airways flight departing from London was delayed for two hours amid uncertainty over whether it would proceed to Tel Aviv.