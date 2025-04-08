Cancer patients in Palestine’s Gaza have been struggling to access treatment after the Israeli army destroyed the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital on March 21.

The hospital, built by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) between 2011 and 2017 along the Netzarim Corridor, was Gaza’s primary facility for cancer care.

Its destruction has left a critical gap in treatment.

According to Halid Salih, a cancer patient, "The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital was, until the attacks, the most important hospital for cancer patients in Gaza, with its experienced medical staff," despite frequent medication shortages and the detention of doctors and nurses by Israel.

Patients are now forced to rely on the Gaza European Hospital in Khan Younis, the sole facility in Gaza where cancer patients can receive treatment, said Dr Musa es-Sabah, the head of the hospital’s Oncology Department.

However, the hospital lacks chemotherapy drugs and medical equipment, and patients face major difficulties traveling between the north and south of the enclave.

Salihexpressed concern that the Gaza European Hospital might also be destroyed by Israeli attacks, forcing cancer patients to seek treatment abroad — a task made impossible by border closures.

Mother of child patient calls for help