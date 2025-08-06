Indian National Security Adviser was in Moscow on Wednesday, media in New Delhi reported, after Washington threatened to hike US tariffs because of India's purchases of Russian oil.

India is a major buyer of Russian oil, a key source of revenue for Moscow's military offensive on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was considering "substantially" hiking tariffs on Indian imports over the country's purchases of Russian oil.

New Delhi did not give official confirmation, but The Hindu newspaper reported that security chief Ajit Doval had travelled to Moscow overnight Tuesday, while NTDV broadcaster also said he was in Russia.

Doval's reported visit to Moscow coincides with that of US envoy Steve Witkoff, who is also set to meet with the Russian leadership.

Trump has given Russia until Friday to halt its offensive in Ukraine or face new penalties.

India's foreign ministry on Monday said US pressure to stop it from buying Russian oil was "unjustified and unreasonable" and that it would protect its interests.

New Delhi argued it "began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict".

