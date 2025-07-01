The Republican-led US Senate approved President Donald Trump's mammoth domestic policy bill by the narrowest of margins, despite misgivings over delivering deep welfare cuts and another $3 trillion in national debt.

Republican leaders had struggled to corral support during a record 24-hour "vote-a-rama" amendment session on the Senate floor on Tuesday, as Democrats offered dozens of challenges to the most divisive aspects of the package.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune was able to turn around two moderates considering siding with Democrats, to deliver a 50-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

The sprawling text now heads to the House of Representatives, where it faces unified Democratic opposition and multiple Republicans balking at slashed health care and food aid programmes for poor Americans.

Trump's bill proposes a $4.5 trillion extension of his first-term tax cuts, contentiously offset with $1.2 trillion in savings mainly targeting the Medicaid health insurance programme that will strip coverage from an estimated 12 million low-income and disabled Americans.

It also rolls back billions of dollars in green energy tax credits while providing a $350 billion infusion for border security and Trump's mass migrant deportation programme.

The president made clear that the goal remains to get the bill through the House in the coming days and sign it into law by Friday's July 4th Independence Day holiday, although he acknowledged that the self-imposed deadline could slip.

"It's going to get in, it's going to pass, and we're going to be very happy," he told reporters as he arrived in Florida to view new migrant detention facilities.

'Bad legislation'

Polls show the bill is among the most unpopular ever considered across multiple demographic, age and income groups, and Democrats hope to leverage public anger ahead of the 2026 midterm elections when they aim to retake the House.

Backed by extensive independent analysis, they say the bill's tax cuts would disproportionately benefit the wealthy at the expense of social safety net programmes for the poorest Americans.

"It's bad legislation," Arizona Senator Mark Kelly told MSNBC. "If this passes, this is a political gift for Democrats."

A handful of senators in the Republican majority had also threatened to upset the apple cart, echoing Democratic concerns that the bill would add more than $3.3 trillion to the nation's already yawning budget deficits over a decade.