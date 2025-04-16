South Korean and US forces conducted a combined naval exercise in waters near the southeastern coastal city of Pohang to enhance their joint mine warfare capabilities.

The nine-day exercise, which concluded on Tuesday, involved 10 warships and three helicopters from both sides, including the South's Nampo MLS-II minelayer and the US mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM-10), Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday, citing a South Korean Navy statement.

"Through continued practical mine warfare training, we will bolster our capabilities to protect our major ports and maritime transportation routes in the event of a contingency," said Capt. Lee Taeg-seon, commander of the South Korean Navy's Mine Squadron 52.

The drills marked the 10th naval mine warfare exercise conducted by the two countries since they were launched in 2014.