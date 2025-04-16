WORLD
South Korea-US complete joint naval drill to boost mine defence
A nine-day mine warfare exercise near Pohang enhanced joint naval defence tactics for South Korea and the US.
The US and South Korea are reinforcing security cooperation at sea. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

South Korean and US forces conducted a combined naval exercise in waters near the southeastern coastal city of Pohang to enhance their joint mine warfare capabilities.

The nine-day exercise, which concluded on Tuesday, involved 10 warships and three helicopters from both sides, including the South's Nampo MLS-II minelayer and the US mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM-10), Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday, citing a South Korean Navy statement.

"Through continued practical mine warfare training, we will bolster our capabilities to protect our major ports and maritime transportation routes in the event of a contingency," said Capt. Lee Taeg-seon, commander of the South Korean Navy's Mine Squadron 52.

The drills marked the 10th naval mine warfare exercise conducted by the two countries since they were launched in 2014.

South Korean and US forces also held joint air drills on Tuesday involving at least one B-1B bomber over the Korean Peninsula, the second such exercise since February.

Last week, the US and South Korea also conducted a naval exercise in waters off Changwon to improve joint salvage and rescue capabilities at sea during both wartime and peacetime.

RelatedSouth Korea, US forge 'nuclear-based' alliance against North Korea threats

SOURCE:AA
