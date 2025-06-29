WAR ON GAZA
Turkish intel chief meets Hamas delegation, discusses Gaza ceasefire, aid delivery
Ibrahim Kalin meets with delegation, led by Muhammad Darwish, head of leadership council of Palestinian group Hamas, security sources say.
The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was the first item of discussion during the meeting, they added. / AFP
June 29, 2025

The Turkish intelligence chief met with a Hamas delegation to discuss the steps to be taken for a ceasefire and the delivery of aid in Gaza, security sources said.

According to the sources, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin met on Sunday the delegation, led by Muhammad Darwish, the head of the leadership council of the Palestinian group Hamas.

The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was the first item of discussion during the meeting, they added.

The meeting also addressed Türkiye's efforts with the international community to end the humanitarian tragedy and destruction in Gaza and ensure the immediate passage of aid.

Reaching a consensus between Palestinian groups during this critical period was also discussed.

During the meeting, Kalin emphasised that Türkiye stands by the Palestinian people.

TRT Global - Turkish FM Fidan meets Hamas delegation to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

