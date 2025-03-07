INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
US 'strongly considering' new Russia sanctions over Ukraine attacks
US President Donald Trump's threat comes after Russia launched major drone and missile attacks Friday on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
US 'strongly considering' new Russia sanctions over Ukraine attacks
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin hold a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. / Reuters
March 7, 2025

President Donald Trump has threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its bombardments of Ukraine, after previously suspending US aid to Kiev in a stated bid to encourage diplomacy.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote on Friday on his Truth Social platform.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he wrote.

RelatedWhat’s driving Trump’s quest for expansion, domination and influence?

Trump's threat comes after Russia launched major drone and missile attacks Friday on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Days earlier, the Trump administration suspended US military aid deliveries and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine after a dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump orders pause in US aid to Ukraine — White House official
Recommended

Trump and Vice President JD Vance on February 28 berated Zelenskyy in a televised meeting at the White House, accusing him of ingratitude for billions of dollars in US weapons.

Trump has since faced harsh criticism from allies and domestic opponents who say he has sided with Russia, which launched a military campaign in Ukraine in 2022.

The United States voted with Russia and against its European allies on United Nations resolutions that called for ending the war without stressing Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Trump last month spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an initial step toward resuming normal relations and undoing sweeping sanctions imposed under former president Joe Biden over the war in Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative