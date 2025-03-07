President Donald Trump has threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia over its bombardments of Ukraine, after previously suspending US aid to Kiev in a stated bid to encourage diplomacy.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote on Friday on his Truth Social platform.

"To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late," he wrote.

Trump's threat comes after Russia launched major drone and missile attacks Friday on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Days earlier, the Trump administration suspended US military aid deliveries and intelligence-sharing with Ukraine after a dispute with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.