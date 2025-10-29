More than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on Gaza since Tuesday evening, in what health officials described as a violation of the October 10 ceasefire agreement.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday that hospitals received the bodies of 104 civilians — among them 20 women — and treated 253 wounded, including 78 children and 84 women.

Since the US-brokered ceasefire took effect, at least 211 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 600 others injured in Israeli attacks, according to ministry data.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said over 100 people had been killed in “horrific Israeli massacres” in less than 12 hours.

“These massacres are being carried out in full view of mediators and the international community, which remains silent and incapable of taking any concrete steps to stop the ongoing bloodshed,” he said in a statement.

Related TRT World - Another journalist killed in Gaza as Israel's targeting of press raises death toll to 256

Israeli strikes on the so-called “yellow line”

Medical sources said that Israeli strikes targeted homes, tents sheltering displaced families, vehicles, a hospital, and a mosque within the so-called “yellow line” — a zone delineated under the ceasefire deal to which Israeli forces had agreed to withdraw.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that 31 people were killed in northern Gaza, 42 in central areas, and 18 in the south.