A 55-year-old Nepali climber dubbed the "Everest Man" reached the peak of the world's highest mountain for a record 31st time on Tuesday, more than three decades after his first summit.

"Massive congratulations to the legendary Kami Rita Sherpa on his 31st successful ascent of Everest -- the highest number of ascents by anyone in history," said expedition organisers, Seven Summit Treks.

"Kami Rita Sherpa needs no introduction. He is not just a national climbing hero, but a global symbol of Everest itself," said a statement from the organisers.

Sherpa first stood on the top of Mount Everest in 1994 when working for a commercial expedition.

Since then, he has climbed Everest almost every year, guiding clients.

Sherpa, speaking a year ago after he had climbed the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak for the 29th and 30th times, said that he was "just working" and did not plan on setting records.

"I am glad for the record, but records are eventually broken," he told AFP in May 2024.

"I am more happy that my climbs help Nepal be recognised in the world."