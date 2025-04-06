WORLD
2 min read
Russia claims capture of Basivka in Ukraine’s Sumy region
The capture comes amid Moscow’s efforts to establish a border buffer zone.
Russia claims capture of Basivka in Ukraine’s Sumy region
Russia's defence ministry said that it had taken the village of Basivka, just over the border from Sudzha, and had struck Ukrainian forces at 12 other points in the Sumy region. / Reuters
April 6, 2025

Russia said that its troops had taken the village of Basivka in Ukraine's Sumy region and were battering Ukrainian forces at a host of settlements in the area.

More than two years after the beginning of the Russia- Ukraine war, Kiev sent thousands of troops over the border into Russia's Kursk region in August last year, though a Russian offensive over recent months has pushed most of the Ukrainian forces out of Kursk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested that Russian forces carve out a buffer zone along the border.

Russia's defence ministry said that it had taken the village of Basivka, just over the border from Sudzha, and had struck Ukrainian forces at 12 other points in the Sumy region.

It said that Russia had defeated Ukrainian units in the Russian settlements of Gornal, Guevo, and Oleshnya.

RelatedTRT Global - Russian missile strike kills at least 18 in Ukraine leader's home city

Recommended

Control over the other

The pro-Ukrainian DeepState war map shows Ukraine in control of about 63 square kilometres (24 square miles) of Russian territory, down from as much as 1,400 square kilometres claimed by Kiev last year.

Another 81 square kilometres of territory along the border - including Basivka - is classed by DeepState as of "unknown" control.

Russia currently controls a little under one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and most but not all of four other regions which Moscow now claims are part of Russia - a claim not recognised by most countries.

Russia controls all of Crimea, almost all of Luhansk, and more than 70 percent of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, according to Russian estimates. It also controls a sliver of the Kharkiv region.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Sahel countries discuss ways to strengthen military ties

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi