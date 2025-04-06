Russia said that its troops had taken the village of Basivka in Ukraine's Sumy region and were battering Ukrainian forces at a host of settlements in the area.

More than two years after the beginning of the Russia- Ukraine war, Kiev sent thousands of troops over the border into Russia's Kursk region in August last year, though a Russian offensive over recent months has pushed most of the Ukrainian forces out of Kursk.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly suggested that Russian forces carve out a buffer zone along the border.

Russia's defence ministry said that it had taken the village of Basivka, just over the border from Sudzha, and had struck Ukrainian forces at 12 other points in the Sumy region.

It said that Russia had defeated Ukrainian units in the Russian settlements of Gornal, Guevo, and Oleshnya.