The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to move beyond statements and compel Israel to end its campaign of genocide, forced displacement, and illegal land annexation across the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said international inaction and silence have become a “cover” for Israel to continue its crimes, warning that failure to uphold international law risks replacing global legitimacy with “the law of the jungle.”

The statement comes amid a surge in attacks by illegal Israeli settlers and military raids in the occupied West Bank.

In the early hours of Tuesday, extremist Israeli settlers torched two Palestinian vehicles and vandalised property in the village of Beitin, east of Ramallah. In the nearby town of Turmus Ayya, settlers broke into a Palestinian home and stole part of its contents, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

According to Abdullah Abbas, a 73-year-old resident of Beitin whose vehicle was destroyed, the attacks occurred while Israeli forces were present in the area. “This is the reality of occupation,” he said.

Data from the Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission shows that illegal Jewish settlers carried out more than 2,150 attacks in the first half of 2025 alone, leaving at least four Palestinians dead.