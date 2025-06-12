TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drills in Nakhchivan
Both nations aim to strengthen friendship, cooperation, and coordination.
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold joint military drills in Nakhchivan
A combined observer day is scheduled for June 30. / AP
June 12, 2025

Türkiye and Azerbaijan plan to hold an 11-day military exercise in the latter’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Speaking at the Turkish Armed Forces' weekly press briefing in Ankara, ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk said on Thursday that the two countries plan to hold the exercise, Mustafa Kemal ATATURK-2025, on June 20-30.

He said both countries are also holding the Indestructible Brotherhood-2025 exercise, in Nakhchivan on June 12-19, to “develop friendship, cooperation and coordination.”

“The distinguished observer day of the Indestructible Brotherhood and Mustafa Kemal ATATÜRK-2025 exercises will be held simultaneously on June 30,” Akturk added.

Recommended

On Monday, the Turkish Land Forces Command declared that a flag exchange and farewell ceremony was held for personnel of the 1st Mechanised Infantry Brigade Command, who will take part in both exercises, at the Hasret Bridge, the sole land border crossing between the two countries, connecting Türkiye to the Azerbaijani exclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye to export 48 indigenous KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh