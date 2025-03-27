Was the ceasefire ever truly a ceasefire for Israel, or merely a calculated pause—a chance to rearm and recalibrate before launching an even deadlier assault?



From the outset, Israel's commitment to a truce appeared reluctant and unconvincing. Even during the brief lull, Israeli forces continued their aggression, killing over 100 Palestinians in Gaza. Then, in a chilling signal of its true intentions, Israel tightened its stranglehold— cutting off food , water, and electricity for 17 days—before resuming full-scale attacks on March 18, 2025 . In just hours, Israeli attacks claimed over 450 lives. The ceasefire didn’t collapse; it was dismantled.



Perhaps the nearly 50-day ceasefire was never an act of restraint, but a carefully orchestrated manoeuvre, an opportunity to regroup, rest its soldiers and gather intelligence, as some reports suggest . Drone surveillance has mapped Gaza’s geography in extraordinary detail, while espionage devices planted during military incursions now provide real-time intelligence on Palestinian movements. Towering cranes along the border are now outfitted with thermal cameras, granting Israeli forces an unchallenged ability to track and eliminate targets.



Most critically, Israel rearmed itself with cutting-edge weaponry from the United States, leading to a more lethal phase of the war—one not only larger in scale but marked by a technological transformation . Before the ceasefire, Gaza had already endured relentless airstrikes and ground incursions. Entire neighbourhoods flattened. Hospitals, schools, and shelters lay in ruins. Yet, post-ceasefire, Israel’s military strategy shifted dramatically, with the battlefield becoming a live laboratory for high-tech warfare .



Fuelled by US aid, powered by impunity



The shift in strategy did not happen in a vacuum. In January 2025, Washington approved a $20 billion arms deal with Israel, including advanced missiles, artillery, and bombs. This was swiftly followed by a $4 billion emergency assistance package , bypassing normal congressional review.

In a Fox News interview, Morgan Ortagus, the US deputy special envoy to the Middle East admitted that during the Biden administration, Israel had been “fighting with one hand tied behind its back” because it lacked sufficient arms, forcing it to rely on 30- and 40-year-old munitions. The implication was clear: Washington had not only tolerated Israel’s mass killing but believed it should be done with even greater efficiency.



“We have unleashed Israel,” Ortagus declared, confirming that the US has flooded Israel with weapons, removing any pretence of limitations.

With the “hand” now untied, what followed was a catastrophic escalation: over 700 Palestinians were killed within the first 72 hours of resumed attacks—most of them civilians, according to Palestinian health authorities in Gaza.