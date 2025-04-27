A massive explosion and fire in Iran's largest commercial port killed at least 40 people and injured more than 1,000, a provincial official has said.

"For the moment, 40 people have lost their lives as a result of injuries caused by the explosion," Hormozgan provincial official Mohammad Ashouri told state television on Sunday after the Saturday blast in Shahid Rajaee Port near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

On Saturday, a fire broke out around 12 pm local time (0830 GMT) at Shahid Rajaee Port, specifically in the container dock area, according to local media.

Initial reports suggested the presence of flammable materials near the site of the explosion.

Quoting witnesses, reports indicated that the minor fire quickly spread and triggered the explosion due to the 40 degrees Celsius heat and the accumulation of flammable substances.

The strategically important port, located in the southern Hormozgan province, lies about 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) southwest of the port of Bandar Abbas on the northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz.

‘Heartbreaking’