A key judge in the trial of late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona’s medical team has stepped down amid a growing scandal that has thrown the future of the case into doubt.

Julieta Makintach recused herself on Tuesday after revelations that she had taken part in the filming of a provocative miniseries centred around the trial — potentially breaching several judicial ethics rules.

Maradona died in November 2020, aged 60, while recovering from brain surgery. His seven-person medical team is on trial over their handling of his post-surgery care at home, which prosecutors have described as grossly negligent.

After a week-long suspension and several police raids, 47-year-old Makintach was accused of violating her impartiality, peddling influence and even accepting bribes in relation to the series Divine Justice. A trailer was played in court, showing her walking through court corridors in high heels as grim details of Maradona’s final days were narrated.

According to the show’s script, the series would follow Makintach as she "reconstructs the death of Maradona and certain painful milestones of his life related to abandonment." Footage reportedly included unauthorised recordings made inside the courtroom, in violation of court protocols.