WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli army storms east of Nablus in occupied West Bank ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan
Israeli troops raided Popular Housing Neighbourhood in eastern Nablus, surrounded residential buildings, and then brought in reinforcements, eyewitnesses say.
Israeli army storms east of Nablus in occupied West Bank ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramadan
Israeli troops stormed the Popular Housing Neighborhood in eastern Nablus, surrounded a residential building, and then brought in reinforcements. / AA
February 28, 2025

The Israeli army has raided another neighbourhood in Nablus as part of its ongoing military offensive in the northern occupied West Bank, just before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims prepare for the first day of fasting on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said on Friday that Israeli troops stormed the Popular Housing Neighbourhood in eastern Nablus, surrounded a residential building, and then brought in reinforcements.

The Israeli army has been carrying out offensives in the northern occupied West Bank since last month that have resulted in at least 64 fatalities and displaced thousands of people.

On Sunday evening, Israeli tanks entered the Jenin refugee camp in a military escalation not seen since 2002.

Palestinian authorities have warned that the continued military offensive is part of a broader plan by Netanyahu’s government to annex the occupied West Bank and declare sovereignty over it, which could officially mark the end of the two-state solution.

Recommended

The raids were the latest in the military escalation in the occupied West Bank, where at least 927 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 wounded in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is "unlawful," demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack