Health ministers from across the Turkic world convened in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Tuesday for the 5th Meeting of the Health Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), reaffirming their commitment to enhanced cooperation in public health, digitalisation and crisis preparedness.

The meeting, hosted by Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, brought together top health officials from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Hungary and key representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the OTS Secretariat.

Opening the session with a message from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,

Kazakh Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova emphasised Kazakhstan’s readiness for "active cooperation in the field of health under the framework of the Organization of Turkic States."

She proposed declaring 2025 the "Year of Primary Healthcare Services" within the OTS, citing the need for joint efforts to improve accessibility and sustainability in healthcare.

"Fifty-two services are provided in the health sector in our country. More than 90 percent of them are fully digitalised," she noted, offering to share Kazakhstan’s digital expertise.

Türkiye’s Minister of Health, Kemal Memisoglu, called for increased collaboration and solidarity among member states.

"As Türkiye, we highly value the development of joint projects in the field of health under the Organization of Turkic States," he said, adding that the OTS is "not only a regional but also a globally effective cooperation platform."

Memisoglu highlighted Türkiye’s success in primary care and digital health transformation.

"The training of health care workers and the sharing of experiences among our countries will strengthen our regional health resilience,” he said.

He advocated for joint production of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals and emphasised the need to include the Turkish Cypriot community in regional health initiatives.