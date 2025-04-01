SpaceX has made history with the first crewed mission to orbit Earth’s poles aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

The Fram2 mission’s unique trajectory when it launched Monday at 9.46 p.m. ET (0146GMT) takes it directly above the North and South poles, a feat never before attempted in human spaceflight.

Leading the private mission is Chun Wang, a Malta-based cryptocurrency billionaire and co-founder of F2Pool, one of the largest Bitcoin mining networks.

Joining him are Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge and Australian polar explorer Eric Philips.

All four crew members are first-time space travelers and share a passion for extreme environments.

"We have an untraditional mission," Mikkelsen said Friday. "We’re not your typical NASA astronauts … We’ve gone from nothing to being certified astronauts to fly."

'Incredibly harsh environment'

Unlike conventional launches, Fram2’s rare southward trajectory required significant power.

Christopher Combs of the University of Texas San Antonio explained that such a flight path demands extra energy due to the lack of a natural boost from Earth’s rotation. "It’s a notch above gimmick, but not exactly a groundbreaking milestone," Combs noted, according to CNN.