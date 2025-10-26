More than 3,000 Boeing defence workers on strike in the US Midwest since August have voted to reject the company's latest contract offer, their union has said — the fourth time they have vetoed a potential deal, sending the strike into its 13th week.

"Boeing claimed they listened to their employees – the result of today's vote proves they have not," International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) President Brian Bryant said in a statement on Sunday. No vote tally was given.

Workers are waiting for bigger wage increases, a larger ratification bonus, and retirement contributions on par with those earned by Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest, the statement said.

The five-year offer was largely the same as ones previously rejected by union members. Boeing leadership has said repeatedly during the strike that the company will not significantly improve its offer.

Boeing did not immediately comment on the outcome of the vote, which had been set on Thursday, even though talks had seemingly broken down between the US aerospace giant and the union representing workers in Missouri and Illinois.

Related TRT World - Over 3,000 Boeing fighter jet workers strike after rejecting contract

"I'm pleased that union leaders have now agreed to follow your democratic process and let you decide your future," St. Louis-based Boeing executive Dan Gillian said in a note to employees that day.