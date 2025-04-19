AFRICA
1 min read
Over 100 inmates make deadly prison break in Chad
A local official confirmed there were three dead, and put the total number of escaped prisoners at 132.
Over 100 inmates make deadly prison break in Chad
Chad's Justice Minister Youssouf Tom told AFP by telephone that he was about to fly to region and would be able to give "precise information once I am at Mongo in the coming hours". / AFP
April 19, 2025

More than 100 inmates escaped a Chad prison during a shoot-out that left three people dead, and wounded a state governor visiting the facility, officials told AFP.

The break-out occurred late Friday when an uprising happened in the high-security penitentiary five kilometres (three miles) from the town of Mongo, in the centre of the country.

"There are around 100 who escaped, three dead and three wounded," Hassan Souleymane Adam, secretary general of the Guera province in which Mongo is located, said.

A local Mongo official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said prisoners broke into a manager's office to steal guns.

"A shootout with guards ensued, at the same time the governor arrived. He was wounded," he said.

Recommended

The Mongo official confirmed there were three dead, and put the total number of escaped prisoners at 132.

He said the prisoners revolted after complaining about a lack of food.

Chad's Justice Minister Youssouf Tom told AFP by telephone that he was about to fly to region and would be able to give "precise information once I am at Mongo in the coming hours".

RelatedTRT Global - Coupes-coupes: Chad's pains of French massacre

Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence