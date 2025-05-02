Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a major step forward in the country’s energy sector and its first nuclear power plant.

"By the end of this year, we will begin trial production and deliver the first electricity from Akkuyu (Nuclear Power Plant)," Erdogan said at the Istanbul Natural Resources Summit on Friday.

With the completion of the other reactors, the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is expected to operate at full capacity in 2028, he stated.

The president emphasised Türkiye's role in addressing global energy security, particularly in light of Europe’s ongoing energy challenges.

"We have undertaken numerous initiatives to contribute to regional energy security in order to help ease the energy crisis faced by European countries," Erdogan said.

"Türkiye's emergence as a safe haven during Europe's energy crises is by no means a coincidence," he added.

The president also signalled the final stages of the ambitious project, which began in 2017: "The construction of the first reactor of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is nearing completion."

In addition to nuclear advances, Erdogan also touched on the country’s resource efforts abroad. "We aim to begin the first production this year at one of the gold fields in Niger for which we obtained a license,” he said.

Underlining the nation's energy achievements, Erdogan said: "With the operations in Gabar (in southeastern Türkiye), our daily oil production across Türkiye surpassed 135,000 barrels as of the end of March 2025, setting a record."

Oruc Reis seismic exploration vessel

Erdogan said Türkiye's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis continues its 3D seismic exploration activities in three different locations, each covering an area of ​​5,000 square kilometres in the Somali seas.

"So far, 3,700 square kilometres, or 90%, of the 4,111 square kilometres project area has been scanned. Oruc Reis will hopefully complete its work this month. If these studies yield positive results, we will move on to the next stage, namely drilling.

"Within the scope of the production sharing agreements we signed with Somalia, it will conduct work in three separate land areas of 16,000 square kilometres" in the East African country, he said.

The Turkish president said the drilling phase will be initiated after the seismic data collection activities.

If these studies result in a discovery, the strategic cooperation between the two countries will gain a different dimension, Erdogan said.