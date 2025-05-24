CULTURE
2 min read
Suspected arson behind Cannes opening day blackout
A major power outage struck southeastern France, disrupting traffic and briefly halting events at the Cannes Film Festival as the prestigious event prepared to hand out its top prize.
Suspected arson behind Cannes opening day blackout
Red carpet at the Palais des Festivals during the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision) / AP
May 24, 2025

Electricity has been restored in Cannes after a major power outage on Saturday disrupted daily life and threatened the events of the Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier Saturday, about 160,000 households in France's Alpes-Maritimes department lost power after a high-voltage line collapsed, electricity network operator RTE said on X.

The blackout followed an overnight fire at an electrical substation near Cannes that had weakened the regional power network, France 24 reported.

A spokesperson for the French national gendarmerie stated that the authorities are investigating whether the fire was deliberately started.

Severe grid damage

Laurent Hottiaux, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department, strongly condemned “serious acts of damage to electrical infrastructures.”

Recommended

“All resources are mobilised to identify, track down, arrest and bring to justice the perpetrators of these acts,” Hottiaux added.

Cannes Film Festival organisers confirmed that the power outage disrupted early activities on Saturday.

The Palais des Festivals, which hosts the city's main events, has switched to an independent power source, and officials have assured that all events, including the Closing Ceremony, will go ahead as planned.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival, which has been held in the city every year since its inception, is scheduled to conclude with a closing ceremony later Saturday.

RelatedTRT Global - Cannes film festival to 'honour' slain Gaza photojournalist with documentary screening

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Royal Ballet and Opera staff oppose future shows in Israel, support Palestinian flag protest