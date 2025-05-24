Electricity has been restored in Cannes after a major power outage on Saturday disrupted daily life and threatened the events of the Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier Saturday, about 160,000 households in France's Alpes-Maritimes department lost power after a high-voltage line collapsed, electricity network operator RTE said on X.

The blackout followed an overnight fire at an electrical substation near Cannes that had weakened the regional power network, France 24 reported.

A spokesperson for the French national gendarmerie stated that the authorities are investigating whether the fire was deliberately started.

Severe grid damage

Laurent Hottiaux, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department, strongly condemned “serious acts of damage to electrical infrastructures.”