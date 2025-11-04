German police have detained a senior member of the PKK terrorist organisation in Hamburg, authorities have said, as part of a broader operation targeting the terror group’s activities across the country.

The 54-year-old suspect was taken into custody on strong suspicion of membership and a leadership role in a foreign terrorist organisation, according to Saxony state police on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said he oversaw PKK activities in Hamburg and previously headed the group’s presence in Saxony from 2015 to 2018, coordinating its network in neighbouring Poland and the Czech Republic.

Two other suspects’ properties searched