Israeli forces have completed the encirclement of Gaza’s Rafah, the military said on Saturday, part of an announced plan to seize more areas of the enclave, accompanied by large-scale evacuations of the population.

The military has issued repeated expulsion orders to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians across Rafah since it resumed invasion in Gaza on March 18, forcing them into a diminishing space limited by the sea.

Israel said on April 2 that troops had begun seizing an area it called the Morag Axis.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have since fled Rafah, a 60 square km area that borders Egypt to the south.

“Over the past 24 hours, the 36th Division’s troops completed the establishment of the Morag route, separating Rafah and Khan Younis,” the military said on Saturday.

Related TRT Global - Israel’s ‘no go’ zones now cover 66% of Gaza

Ceasefire talks