Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced on X that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Türkiye on June 20, 2025.

During the visit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to receive Pashinyan in Istanbul.

The visit marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first time a head of the Republic of Armenia visits Türkiye at this level.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan emphasised the importance of the meeting, noting that "all regional issues will be discussed”.

Simonyan also addressed concerns related to tensions with Azerbaijan, stating:

"The risks of war (with Azerbaijan) are currently minimal, and we must work to neutralise them. Pashinyan's visit to Türkiye is a step in that direction."

The trip highlights efforts by both nations to improve diplomatic relations and address longstanding regional conflicts. Observers view the visit as a hopeful sign towards easing tensions in the South Caucasus region.