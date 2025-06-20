WORLD
Armenia PM set for 'historic' Türkiye visit
Nikol Pashinyan is set to visit Türkiye, in what Yerevan has described as a "historic" step toward regional peace.
Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to visit Türkiye / AA
June 20, 2025

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced on X that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Türkiye on June 20, 2025.

During the visit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to receive Pashinyan in Istanbul.

"Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to our country on June 20, 2025. Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will receive Mr. Pashinyan in Istanbul,” Altun said.

The visit marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first time a head of the Republic of Armenia visits Türkiye at this level.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan emphasised the importance of the meeting, noting that "all regional issues will be discussed”.

Simonyan also addressed concerns related to tensions with Azerbaijan, stating:
"The risks of war (with Azerbaijan) are currently minimal, and we must work to neutralise them. Pashinyan's visit to Türkiye is a step in that direction."

The trip highlights efforts by both nations to improve diplomatic relations and address longstanding regional conflicts. Observers view the visit as a hopeful sign towards easing tensions in the South Caucasus region.

On Thursday, a day before Pashinyan's visit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev travelled to Türkiye for talks with Erdogan and praised the Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance as "a significant factor not only regionally but also globally."

Erdogan repeated his backing for "the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia".

Pashinyan has visited Türkiye only once before, for Erdogan's inauguration in 2023. At the time, he was one of the first foreign leaders to congratulate the Turkish president on his re-election.

Ankara and Yerevan appointed special envoys in late 2021 to lead a normalisation process, a year after Armenia's defeat in a war with Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region.

In 2022, Türkiye and Armenia resumed commercial flights after a two-year pause.

SOURCE:AFP
