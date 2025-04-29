South Africa has told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel is using starvation as a weapon against Palestinians in the occupied territories, breaching its international obligations.

"International law prohibits Israel from the use of starvation as a method of warfare, including under siege or blockade. Israel may not collectively punish the protected Palestinian population, which it holds under unlawful occupation," South Africa’s representative Jaymion Hendricks said on day two of public hearings in The Hague on Tuesday.

Hendricks said Israel has "deployed the full range of techniques of hunger and starvation, perfecting the degree of control suffering and death that it can cause through food systems, leading to this moment of genocide. Despite the horrific attempts by Israeli officials to characterise them otherwise, Palestinians are human beings."

He emphasised that Israel "must therefore cooperate in good faith with the United Nations and render it every assistance" and that it "must comply with its obligations as an occupying power to ensure food and medical supplies and facilitate the unhindered provision of humanitarian goods, essential services and development assistance by the UN, third states and other international organisations."

Hendricks also stressed that Israel must "fully cease hostilities" and "immediately reverse its decision to expel UNRWA and other UN bodies from carrying out their mandated activities."

On the UN’s role, Hendricks said it "must demand and negotiate for the removal of barriers imposed by Israel" and "must continue to render humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people" despite Israeli restrictions.

He further said third states "have an obligation not to recognise Israel's internationally wrongful acts, including its banning of UNRWA (UN agency for Palestinian refugees), and to collaborate to bring such acts to an end," urging them to refrain from providing arms to Israel.

Earlier, Zane Dangor, the head of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, told the court: "The humanitarian aid system is facing total collapse. This collapse is by design."

Nokukhanya Jele, another South African representative, stressed that "Israel may not impose any measures specifically prohibited by international humanitarian law, such as mass forced displacements, the destruction of property, the transferring in of colonial settlers, targeting schools, and even targeting the school curriculum to erase the history of the Palestinian people."

Algeria

Algerian representative Samia Bourouba urged the ICJ to "declare that Israel is in breach of its legal obligations as a member of the UN about the organisation and as an occupying power." Bourouba decried the lack of a response against Israeli actions.

"In view of the violations committed by Israel, we are witnessing a lack of effective reaction from the international community," she said.

Maya Sahli Fadel, also representing Algeria, stressed that humanitarian aid should never be used as "a political bargaining chip or a weapon of war".

"Saving lives must never be a controversial issue," she said.



"The principles of international law that have been developed over the centuries that aim at protecting civilians should not be swept aside, and impunity should not persist."

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia told the ICJ that Israel has disregarded the court’s legally binding provisional orders and worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"The court's ruling marked a clear path for Israel to follow and finally brought itself into international legality," said Mohammed Saud Alnasser, the Saudi representative at the hearings, referring to a March 2024 ruling ordering Israel to allow the "unhindered provision" of aid to Gaza.

"Sadly, but predictably, Israel chose to ignore the court's ruling, showing that it considered itself above the law."

Alnasser said Israel "ignored those orders, as it has similar calls made by other UN bodies, international organisations and concerned states” and instead “has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis and turned Gaza into an unliveable pile of rubble, while killing thousands of innocent and vulnerable people."

Citing Israel's responsibilities towards UN premises in Gaza, he said, "Israel’s failure to guarantee the inviolability of UN premises can never be justified on grounds of military expediency or national security."

Alnasser added that Saudi Arabia “takes this opportunity to reaffirm its unconditional commitment to the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. This unwavering position is non-negotiable and is not subject to compromises."

Belgium

Professor Vaios Koutroulis, speaking for Belgium, said that Gaza is once again faced with the risk of famine and malnutrition, warning that water access and sanitation remain "very limited and very unequal".

Koutroulis stressed that Israel’s humanitarian obligations "must be interpreted and applied in good faith" and that "it is prohibited to attack paramedics and humanitarian workers."

Israel's "military and security interests must be exercised in compliance with international law and not in spite of international law," he underlined.

Colombia