The United States and Iran opened high-stakes talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, with President Donald Trump threatening military action if they fail to produce a deal.

The two sides entered "indirect" talks - via an intermediary - in the Omani capital Muscat, Iran's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The Americans had called for the meetings to be face-to-face.

Disagreement over the format indicated the task faced by long-term adversaries, who are seeking a new nuclear deal after Trump pulled out of an earlier agreement during his first term in 2018.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leading the Iranian delegation, while Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, heads the US team.

"Our intention is to reach a fair and honourable agreement from an equal position," Araghchi said in a video posted by Iranian state TV.

Tehran has agreed to the meetings despite baulking at Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign of ramping up sanctions and repeated military threats.

Meanwhile, the US, hand-in-glove with Iran's arch-enemy Israel, wants to stop Tehran from ever getting close to developing a nuclear bomb.

Open to 'compromise'

Witkoff told The Wall Street Journal earlier that "our position today" starts with demanding that Iran completely dismantle its nuclear programme- a view held by hardliners around Trump that few expect Iran would ever accept.