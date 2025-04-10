TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye to work closely with Indonesia on Gaza reconstruction: Erdogan
Türkiye and Indonesia reaffirm ties with plans for Gaza reconstruction and boosting trade to $10B.
Türkiye to work closely with Indonesia on Gaza reconstruction: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (L) meet at the Presidential Complex in Ankara / TRT World
April 10, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will continue to work with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and defend the Palestinian cause.

Erdogan's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish leader also hailed Indonesia's stance on the Palestine issue.

On bilateral ties, Erdogan said that he and Prabowo had evaluated steps that could be taken to boost trade between the two countries to their shared target of $10 billion "in a balanced way based on mutual benefit."

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Prabowo with an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired inter-delegation talks.

Recommended

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and other officials were present at the ceremony.

Prabowo started his official visit to Türkiye on Wednesday, and is also expected to attend the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will begin on Friday.

Türkiye, Indonesia sign three pacts

Both countries signed three pacts (MoU) on cooperation in media, culture and disaster management during Prabowo's visit to the capital.

The pacts signed included two MoUs on cooperation on disaster and emergency Management between the Turkish disaster agency AFAD and the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency, and cooperation in the fields of media, public relations, and communication between the Turkish Communications Directorate and the Presidential Communications Office of Indonesia.

A cultural cooperation agreement between Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Indonesian Culture Ministry was also signed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit