Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara will continue to work with Indonesia on the reconstruction of Gaza and defend the Palestinian cause.

Erdogan's remarks came during a joint news conference with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish leader also hailed Indonesia's stance on the Palestine issue.

On bilateral ties, Erdogan said that he and Prabowo had evaluated steps that could be taken to boost trade between the two countries to their shared target of $10 billion "in a balanced way based on mutual benefit."

Earlier, Erdogan welcomed Prabowo with an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting and co-chaired inter-delegation talks.