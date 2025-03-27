Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he would call a general election "imminently", with local media reporting the poll would be held on May 3.

In an interview with a local radio station, Albanese confirmed that he plans to announce the election so soon, according to a transcript released by his office on Thursday.

Albanese's left-leaning Labor government is nearing the end of its three-year term and must hold an election by May 17 at the latest.

Recent polls show the government is neck-and-neck with its conservative rivals, who were turfed out in 2022 after almost a decade in power.

As speculation mounted on Thursday, Albanese said he was preparing to call the election "soon".

"It will be called pretty imminently," he said.

‘Weak’ leadership

Multiple media outlets- including national broadcaster ABC- reported Albanese would announce the official start of campaigning on Friday, setting an election date of May 3.