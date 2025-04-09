Türkiye aims to combat the financing of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) by establishing a working group of seven ministries and various institutions under its Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a directive to fight against WMD financing, urging all public institutions and organisations to cooperate, according to the March 29 issue of the country’s Official Gazette.

The MASAK board came up with a strategy for boosting the effectiveness of these efforts for 2025-29. The document was prepared in cooperation with relevant parties against chemical, biological, radiological, and/or nuclear weapons that pose serious national and international threats to security.

These weapons of mass destruction are directly linked to financial networks and economic structures, and fighting their financing directly contributes to combating terrorism and preserving peace.

Türkiye aims to boost the cooperation between authorised parties involved in combating WMD financing via the new working group, which includes representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, National Defence, Energy and Natural Resources, Treasury and Finance, and Justice.