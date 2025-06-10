Colombia was hit by a wave of 24 coordinated bomb and gun attacks that left at least seven people dead and 28 injured across the southwest of the country, deepening a growing security crisis.

The attacks targeted Cali — Colombia’s third-largest city — and several nearby towns, striking police posts, municipal buildings and civilian areas.

National Police chief Carlos Fernando Triana said on Tuesday the attackers, suspected to be a local rebel faction, used car bombs, motorcycle bombs, rifle fire and a suspected drone. "There are two police officers dead, and a number of members of the public are also dead," he said.

The attacks came just days after a failed assassination attempt on a presidential candidate in Bogota, further raising tensions. Many Colombians fear a return to the violence of the 1980s and 1990s, marked by cartel bombings and rebel attacks.

In Cali and the towns of Villa Rica, Guachinte and Corinto, journalists saw wreckage of vehicles and damaged buildings. In Corinto, resident Luz Amparo said her bakery was destroyed: "We thought it was an earthquake," she told AFP news agency. "My husband said 'no, they are shooting.'"