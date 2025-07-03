WORLD
2 min read
Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government in Afghanistan
The Russian Foreign Ministry says the recognition will pave the way for "productive bilateral cooperation" across various sectors.
Russia becomes first country to recognise Taliban government in Afghanistan
FILE PHOTO: Members of the Taliban delegation during international talks on Afghanistan in Moscow, Russia. / Reuters
July 3, 2025

Russia said it has accepted the credentials of a new ambassador of Afghanistan, making it the first nation to recognise the Taliban government of the country.

“We believe that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the development, saying Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov met Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and conveyed the government’s decision that underscores “the importance of this decision”.

Zhirnov called it “a historic step towards strengthening relations between the two countries”.

​​​​​The Afghanistan Foreign Ministry said: “With this step, bilateral relations between the two countries will further expand.”

Recommended

Muttaqi expressed hope that it would lead to enhanced cooperation and “would also further strengthen cooperation between Afghanistan and Russia”.

Zhirnov told state TV channel Rossiya-1 that the decision was made by President Vladimir Putin at the suggestion of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “It demonstrates Russia’s sincere desire to establish a full-fledged partnership with Afghanistan,” he said.

Russia has taken the lead as the first country to formally recognise the Taliban administration.

No UN member state had recognised the interim Taliban administration in Kabul since its return to power in August 2021.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta