Russia said it has accepted the credentials of a new ambassador of Afghanistan, making it the first nation to recognise the Taliban government of the country.

“We believe that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed the development, saying Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov met Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and conveyed the government’s decision that underscores “the importance of this decision”.

Zhirnov called it “a historic step towards strengthening relations between the two countries”.

​​​​​The Afghanistan Foreign Ministry said: “With this step, bilateral relations between the two countries will further expand.”