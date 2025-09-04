WORLD
1 min read
Another powerful tremor jolts southeastern Afghanistan
Authorities have reported no further losses in the fresh tremor.
Another powerful tremor jolts southeastern Afghanistan
FILE - People are outside near severely damaged houses after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province on Sept 02, 2025. / AA
September 4, 2025

A strong magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan after Sunday’s deadly tremor and subsequent aftershocks, which killed over 2,200 people, according to the US Geological Survey, which measured the magnitude.

The latest quake hit 14 kilometres east of Jalalabad, at 1656 GMT on Thursday, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences, however, measured the tremor magnitude at 6.3.

The quake was also felt in the neighbouring central and northwestern areas of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department measured the tremor at a magnitude of 5.9.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly earthquake wreaks havoc in Afghanistan's Kunar province
Recommended

An Afghan interim administration official in Kunar province told Anadolu that the tremor was felt in Kunar and parts of the country.

“So far, no reports of further damages, but it spread fear among the residents,” said Abdul Ghani, spokesman for the local administration.

It followed Tuesday’s 5.2 magnitude earthquake that struck northeastern Afghanistan, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was the third strongest aftershock to hit Afghanistan since Sunday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games