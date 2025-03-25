Leaders of US intelligence agencies have rejected claims of security breach after the Trump team inadvertently leaked to a journalist details of highly sensitive plan to strike Yemen, with Democrats saying it demonstrates sloppy conduct that would often result in firings.

Testifying on Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee about global security threats, CIA Director John Ratcliffe told lawmakers, "My communications to be clear in the Signal message group were entirely permissible and lawful and did not include classified information."

Democrats have said the leaked military plans in a Signal group message that included Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, show a sloppy disregard for security, but Ratcliffe said no rules were violated.

During heated questions from Senator Mark Warner, D-Virginia, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said there’s a difference between "inadvertent" releases of information and intentional leaks.

"There was no classified material that was shared," Gabbard said.

Warner, however, said that if a lower ranking officer had texted similar secret plans, "They would be fired."

The Senate hearing also featured FBI Director Kash Patel.

Warner opened the hearing by expressing disbelief that no intelligence officials on Signal checked the participant list, calling it "mind-boggling".

"Are these government devices? Were they personal devices? Have the devices been collected to make sure there's no malware?" Warner said in his opening remarks. "There's plenty of declassified information that shows that our adversaries, China and Russia, are trying to break into encryption systems like Signal."

'They ought to just be honest and own up to it'

Meanwhile, Representative Don Bacon said on Tuesday he would defer to the White House on whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or National Security Adviser Michael Waltz should face repercussions over the leak.

"But I think we should be critical," he said.

"The fact that classified information was put on an unclassified system, I think the secretary of defense needs to answer for that," Bacon added.

He dismissed the need for an Armed Service investigation, simply because the facts were apparent.