Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised the need for restoring the rights of Syria’s Kurdish population, highlighting citizenship, cultural, and political equality as essential steps.

Speaking at an iftar event with journalists on Wednesday, Fidan also addressed Türkiye’s stance on the recent agreement between Syria's Ahmed Alsharaa and the SDF, which is dominated by YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, stating that Ankara remains cautious and will closely monitor developments.

“We will observe the process in the short term without losing control,” Fidan said, signalling Türkiye’s concerns about the implications of such an agreement.

Call for action on Israeli presence in Syria

Fidan urged Damascus to prioritize the removal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, stressing that the Syrian government should take charge of this process in coordination with the international community.

Israel has carried out frequent air strikes in Syria, often targeting several positions, while maintaining a long-standing occupation of the Golan Heights since 1967.