AI chatbots are "unreliable and clearly biased" when offering voting advice, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) has said, warning of a threat to democracy eight days before national elections.

The four chatbots tested by the AP tended to advise people to vote for parties on the left or on the far-right extreme of the political spectrum, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

The machines "often end up with the same two parties, regardless of the user's question or command", the AP said in a new report ahead of the October 29 election.

In more than half of the cases, the chatbot suggested either the far-right Freedom Party (PVV) of Geert Wilders or the left-wing GroenLinks-PvdA led by former European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans.

Some parties, such as the centre-right CDA, "are almost never mentioned, even when the user's input exactly matches the positions of one of these parties".

‘They consistently fail’

The deputy head of the AP, Monique Verdier, said that while chatbots might seem like clever tools, "as a voting aid, they consistently fail".

Voters are being pushed towards a party that does not necessarily align with their political views, she added.