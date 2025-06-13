United States President Donald Trump has called Israel’s overnight air strikes on Iran “excellent”, adding that “there’s more to come”.

Speaking to ABC News on the phone on Friday, Trump spoke with apparent enthusiasm about the attacks.

“I think it’s been excellent,” Trump said. “We gave them a chance and they didn’t take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you’re going to get hit. And there’s more to come. A lot more.”

​​​​​​​Asked if the US had taken part in the attack in any way, Trump declined to answer, saying: “I don’t want to comment on that.”

Related TRT Global - Iran and Israel inch closer to regional conflagration, experts warn

‘Iran must make deal’