POLITICS
1 min read
South Korean court orders impeached president released from jail
Yoon Suk Yeol's plea to cancel his arrest was accept but his trial will continue, media reports say.
South Korean court orders impeached president released from jail
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol released from detention center after court accepts his plea to cancel his arrest / AP
March 7, 2025

A South Korean court ordered impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol to be released from jail, according to news reports Friday.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Seoul Central District Court made the ruling Friday. Other South Korean media carried similar reports.

The court didn’t immediately confirm the reports.

Yoon was arrested in January in connection with his December 3 martial law decree.

Recommended

Investigators have alleged that the decree amounted to rebellion. If he’s convicted of that offense, he would face the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Yoon was separately impeached by lawmakers in December, leaving it to the Constitutional Court to decide whether to formally end Yoon's presidency or reinstate him.

If the Constitutional Court upholds Yoon’s impeachment, he will be officially thrown out of office and a national election will be held to choose his successor within two months.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Court drops terror-linked charges in high-profile Mangione case
Gun violence continues to torment US as shootings in Minneapolis leave more than a dozen injured
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Venezuela ready for 'armed struggle' against US as Maduro mobilises 2.5M troops
White House vows crackdown on 'left-wing terror' after Kirk killing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections
Russia blames Ukraine for drone breach in Romania, calls it a 'provocation'
Nepal's new prime minister Karki promises to tackle corruption and inequality
Trump urges NATO members to halt Russian oil purchases, vows 50–100% tariffs on China