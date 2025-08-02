Stock markets around the world have fallen sharply after a disappointing US jobs report raised concerns about the strength of the global economy, just as President Donald Trump confirmed new tariffs on dozens of countries.

Major US indices finished the day down more than 1.2 percent, while markets in Paris and Frankfurt dropped nearly three percent.

Losses extended across Asia and Europe, and oil prices plunged on fears of weakening demand.

The US Labor Department reported that the economy added just 73,000 jobs in July, well below expectations.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.1 percent.

In addition, job gains from May and June were revised down by a combined 260,000 jobs.