In the occupied West Bank, Israeli checkpoints carve through Palestinian land
Time stolen. Lives disrupted. An apartheid system built for control and discrimination.
In the occupied West Bank, some 900 Israeli checkpoints carve through Palestinian land, turning even a simple trip to a store into an ordeal for Palestinians. / AFP
February 25, 2025

60 million Palestinian work hours are lost to Israeli checkpoints in the occupied West Bank every year

And that’s before the new ones added after the Gaza war.

To put that in perspective:

85 human lifetimes — based on the average lifespan of 79 years.

Enough to build the Great Wall of China … three times. (If workers pulled nonstop 24-hour shifts.)

Or dig the Panama Canal … 27.7 times. (Again, assuming endless 24-hour shifts.)

Or construct the Winchester Cathedral … 15 times over. (If people never slept, ate, or rested.)

SOURCE:TRT World
