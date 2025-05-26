WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Charred corpses, screaming children: Israel kills over 50 displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Videos circulate online showing burnt bodies, many of them children, and others crying out as flames consumed their surroundings.
Charred corpses, screaming children: Israel kills over 50 displaced Palestinians in Gaza
Gaza's civil defence agency said the death toll from an Israeli strike on school turned shelter for displaced Palestinians has risen to 33 / AA
May 26, 2025

At least 52 Palestinians were killed in two Israeli air strikes targeting a school sheltering displaced people, and a home in Gaza City and Jabalia in northern Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu on Monday the death toll from the Israeli air strike on the Fahmi Al-Jirjawi school, which shelters displaced people, in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighbourhood has risen to 33.

Fire swept through the tents after the bombing, said Al-Aqsa TV and other local sources.

“Charred corpses and the screams of displaced people engulfed in flames were seen and heard from the site,” one report said.

Meanwhile, in another deadly air strike on a home in Jabalia town, northern Gaza, 19 people were killed, according to a medical source, quoted by AA news agency.

Recommended

The Israeli air strike "destroyed" a multi-storey building, with dozens of displaced people residing inside, eyewitnesses said.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 53,900 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.


SOURCE:AA
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
Trump 'privately fumed to aides' about Netanyahu after Israeli attack on Qatar — report
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Netanyahu’s 9/11 analogy a thin disguise for Israel’s systematic slaughter of Palestinians
By Haluk Dogan
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports