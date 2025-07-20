WORLD
1 min read
Trump pledges to 'save' Afghan refugees facing deportation from UAE
President Trump cites the news website "Just the News" as saying that UAE officials were preparing to hand over some Afghan refugees to the Taliban
Trump pledges to 'save' Afghan refugees facing deportation from UAE
US President Donald Trump vows to intervene and assist Afghan refugees reportedly facing deportation from the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump has vowed to intervene and assist Afghan refugees reportedly facing deportation from the United Arab Emirates, following reports that UAE authorities plan to hand over the refugees to the Taliban-governed Afganistan.

“I will try to save them, starting right now,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, sharing a news report highlighting the situation.

According to the report from Just the News, UAE officials arrived unexpectedly at a refugee camp in Abu Dhabi to inform 32 Afghan men, women, and children—who have sought refuge in the country—that they face imminent deportation. The group’s passports were reportedly confiscated, and they have been living in the camp for four years.

RelatedTRT Global - What does UAE's acceptance of Taliban ambassador mean?
Recommended

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the collapse of the Afghan government and the withdrawal of US forces, effectively marking the end of a 20-year foreign occupation.

Reacting to the news, Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, expressed “deep alarm” and called on the UAE government to immediately halt the deportation plans.

“Those forced to return are at significant risk of persecution and violent reprisals,” Bennett warned.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham