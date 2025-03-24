Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has denounced the "extremely precarious" situation of Palestinians displaced by the ongoing Israeli military onslaught in the occupied West Bank.

According to the United Nations, some 40,000 residents have been displaced since January 21, when the Israeli army launched a military incursion in the north of the territory.

The West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, is home to about three million Palestinians as well as nearly 500,000 Israelis living in settlements that are illegal under international law.

The Israeli onslaught started two days after a truce agreement came into effect in Gaza between the Israeli military and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The situation of the displaced Palestinians is "extremely precarious,” said MSF, which is operating in the area.

Palestinians "are without proper shelter, essential services, and access to healthcare,” the NGO said.

"The mental health situation is alarming."