Four key members of US President Donald Trump's inner circle have reportedly engaged in secret talks with leading political opponents of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev.

Citing three Ukrainian lawmakers and a US Republican foreign policy expert, US-based media outlet, Politico, reported that senior Trump allies met Ukrainian opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, and top figures from the party of Petro Poroshenko, Zelenskyy's predecessor.

Discussions focused on the possibility of holding an expedited presidential election in Ukraine. Elections, however, are currently postponed because of constitutional restrictions under martial law.

Opponents of the elections argue that proceeding under current conditions could lead to disorder and benefit Russia, given that many voters are serving on the front lines or have been displaced abroad as refugees.

Trump's aides believe Zelenskyy would lose an election due to war fatigue and corruption concerns. Though his ratings have declined for years, they rose after last week's Oval Office clash where Trump and US Vice President JD Vance berated the Ukrainian leader before showing him the door.

The latest poll, however, places Zelenskyy comfortably ahead.

The US denies interference, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stating that Trump is not "weighing into Ukrainian politics" but seeking a "partner for peace." Trump has called Zelenskyy a "Dictator without Elections," while Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard falsely claimed Kiev cancelled the vote.

Despite Trump's hopes, Zelenskyy remains more popular than his rivals as a Survation poll after the White House dust-up showed 44 percent support for the Ukrainian president, with Valery Zaluzhny trailing by more than 20 points.

Poroshenko polled at 10 percent, and Tymoshenko at 5.7 percent.

TRT World reported on Poroshenko's recent trip to United States, during which he lauded Trump, who he said brings an "opportunity" for Kiev.