Istanbul soars to the top as Europe’s cargo leader
While global air cargo rose 6%, Frankfurt’s share grew only 1.2% — compared to Istanbul’s 39.6% surge.
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
May 27, 2025

Istanbul Airport has officially taken over as Europe’s top cargo hub, reigning ahead of Frankfurt Airport for the first time last year, in 2024, according to the German Aviation Association (BDL), which cited rising ground costs and excessive bureaucracy as key reasons behind the decline.

Global air cargo volume rose by 6% in 2024, but Frankfurt Airport saw only modest growth at 1.2%. In sharp contrast, Istanbul Airport recorded a remarkable 39.6% increase compared to 2023.

