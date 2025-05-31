US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has claimed that China is preparing for a potential invasion of Taiwan as he pushed allies in the Asia-Pacific region to spend more on their own defence needs.

Hegseth, speaking for the first time at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, Asia's premier forum for defence leaders, militaries and diplomats, laid out how the Asia-Pacific region was a priority for the Trump administration.

"There's no reason to sugar coat it. The threat China poses is real, and it could be imminent," Hegseth said, in some of his strongest comments on Beijing since he took office in January.



He added that any attempt by China to take over Taiwan "would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world", and echoed Trump's comment that China will not invade Taiwan on the president's watch.

"It has to be clear to all that Beijing is credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific," Hegseth said.

But his comments on allies needing to increase spending are likely to cause consternation amongst partners, even though experts said Hegseth would face a relatively friendly audience in Singapore.

China states that Taiwan is a breakaway province and has vowed to "reunify" it with the mainland, using force if necessary. It refers to Taiwan's people as "residents."

It has stepped up military and political pressure to assert those claims, including increasing the intensity of war games around the island.