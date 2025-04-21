WORLD
Thailand bombing and gun attack injure 16: report
Authorities step up security as they investigate attacks.
There was no word on the condition of the injured. / Photo: Reuters
April 21, 2025

At least 16 people were injured in two separate attacks over the weekend in Thailand's Narathiwat province, local media reported Monday.

In the first incident, a parked motorcycle and sidecar exploded outside the officers' accommodation block at Khok Khian police station in Muang district, injuring nine people, the Bangkok Post reported.

The explosion also damaged the building, fence and other parked vehicles.

In Waeng district, armed men threw a grenade and fired on Thai Buddhists having dinner in front of a house.

Seven people were injured in the attack and were transported to a local hospital.

There was no word on the condition of the injured.

Security has been stepped up in the area as authorities investigate the attacks.

SOURCE:AA
