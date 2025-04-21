At least 16 people were injured in two separate attacks over the weekend in Thailand's Narathiwat province, local media reported Monday.

In the first incident, a parked motorcycle and sidecar exploded outside the officers' accommodation block at Khok Khian police station in Muang district, injuring nine people, the Bangkok Post reported.

The explosion also damaged the building, fence and other parked vehicles.

In Waeng district, armed men threw a grenade and fired on Thai Buddhists having dinner in front of a house.