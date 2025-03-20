Iranian authorities have released French citizen Olivier Grondeau, who had been detained since October 2022 on security charges, and he has returned to France, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday.

Grondeau, 34, "is free and with his loved ones," Macron posted on X. He added that "our mobilisation will not weaken" to ensure the release of two other French citizens still detained by Iran, which Paris perceives as state hostage-taking.

Grondeau arrived in France on Monday evening following an almost 900-day ordeal, according to the Elysee Palace and a diplomatic source who spoke to AFP.

No further details regarding the circumstances of Grondeau's release were disclosed. Grondeau, hailing from Montpellier in southern France, is currently in hospital undergoing a battery of tests, as he has been severely weakened in recent months, particularly psychologically, a government source informed AFP, requesting anonymity.

"It is a great joy to have Olivier back, as he is innocent of all charges and has always belonged among us," his French lawyer, Chirinne Ardakani, told AFP.

‘Hostage’

Western nations have accused Iran for years of detaining their nationals on fabricated charges as part of a state hostage-taking strategy, in order to utilise them as bargaining chips for concessions.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot shared a photograph of a smiling Grondeau on a plane returning home.

"Held hostage in Iran for 887 days, he has been reunited with his family, loved ones, and his country. It is a huge relief," Barrot remarked on X.

Grondeau, who is set to turn 35 next week, was arrested in Shiraz, southern Iran, in October 2022 and sentenced to five years in prison for "conspiracy against the Islamic republic."